Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of Blackline worth $39,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackline during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $86,402.19. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,113 shares of company stock valued at $8,393,902. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Blackline stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Blackline Inc has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Blackline’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

