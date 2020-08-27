Morgan Stanley Purchases 415,341 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,341 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.01% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $42,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $2,782,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,268.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $53.66 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.