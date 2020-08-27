Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555,639 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.72% of Sunoco worth $42,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 32.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 26.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 50.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 759,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

