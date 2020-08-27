Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.67% of Royce Value Trust worth $45,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $98,381.25. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

