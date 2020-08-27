Morgan Stanley Sells 1,021,259 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.37% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $39,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 115.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

