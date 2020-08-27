Morgan Stanley Sells 329,221 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329,221 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $43,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY stock opened at $167.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.07. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

