Morgan Stanley Sells 428,711 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Corteva worth $43,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Corteva by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

