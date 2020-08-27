Morgan Stanley Sells 546,336 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $44,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,939,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29.

