Morgan Stanley Sells 619,786 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,769 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 619,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of eBay worth $43,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in eBay by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,057 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in eBay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in eBay by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after buying an additional 211,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

