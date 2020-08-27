Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $39,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.63. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

