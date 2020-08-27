Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of Schneider National worth $39,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,641,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 474.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 312,352 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 568,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 209,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 135,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SNDR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SNDR opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. Schneider National Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.