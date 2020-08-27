MPAC Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

MPAC Group PLC (LON:MPAC) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 292.50 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.82). 6,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 110,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 257.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.

MPAC Group Company Profile (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging solutions and related support services and systems primarily to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage, and nicotine delivery sectors worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotics, and at-line instrumentation and testing solutions.

