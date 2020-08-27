Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.16

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $13.78. Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 12,920 shares traded.

MSADY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Ms&Ad Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.60.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.