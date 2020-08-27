Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MWA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

