NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 1,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 32,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Separately, Cormark set a C$3.00 price target on NanoXplore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.54.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.00 million.

NanoXplore Company Profile (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

