National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.50 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

NYSE BNS opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.6814 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,492,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,014,000 after purchasing an additional 339,890 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,401,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 680,347 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,158,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,413 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,115,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,745,000 after purchasing an additional 300,673 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,099,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,974 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.