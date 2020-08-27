Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,385 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Navigator worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVGS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Navigator by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Navigator by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NVGS opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

