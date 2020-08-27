New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.19 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,979 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Synovus Financial worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.