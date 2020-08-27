New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,200 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.35.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

