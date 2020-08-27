Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nielsen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nielsen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.20. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

