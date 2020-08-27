North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.67

North West Company Inc (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and traded as high as $22.75. North West shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 89 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

About North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

