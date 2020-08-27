Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,519 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Novocure worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novocure by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novocure by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Novocure by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $26,048.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,663. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

