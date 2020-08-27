Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.38

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $13.96. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 89,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 143.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 291,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.