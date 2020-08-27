Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $720.10

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $720.10 and traded as low as $684.00. Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at $684.00, with a volume of 58 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $241.88 million and a PE ratio of 253.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 671.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 720.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides maritime and logistics services in Bermuda, Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

