Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $167,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652,853 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.