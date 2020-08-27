OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.63

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.63 and traded as high as $31.60. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 2,055 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $367.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 25.11%. Research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.