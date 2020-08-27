Oxford Industries (OXM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.43 million. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.