Pandacoin (PND) One Day Volume Hits $223.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. Pandacoin has a market cap of $498,126.46 and $223.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001593 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

