Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $5.08. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 903 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $97.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 101.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

