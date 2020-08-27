Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Passage Bio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Passage Bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $716.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

About Passage Bio

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.