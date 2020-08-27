Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.51

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as low as $5.70. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 6,300 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.74 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.