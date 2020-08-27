Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 60,100 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

