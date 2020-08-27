Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.35. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 88,301 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

