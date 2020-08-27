PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PetroFrontier Corp (CVE:PFC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. PetroFrontier shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Get PetroFrontier alerts:

PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter.

About PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC)

PetroFrontier Corp operates as a junior energy company. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PetroFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.