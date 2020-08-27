Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Pharma Bio Serv Inc (OTCMKTS:PBSV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.05. Pharma Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 3,380 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pharma Bio Serv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. Pharma Bio Serv had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pharma Bio Serv Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Pharma Bio Serv Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

