PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading Up 0.3%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.94 and last traded at $87.67. Approximately 293,390 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 107,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $124,285,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,152.6% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 317,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after buying an additional 292,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at about $336,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

