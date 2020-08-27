PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Stock Price Down 0%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.36. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 29,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $2,576,000.

