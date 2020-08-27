Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.87 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NRZ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $7.74 on Thursday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,499.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 192.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

