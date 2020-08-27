Piper Sandler Comments on United Fire Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for United Fire Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

United Fire Group stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.03.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.22%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

