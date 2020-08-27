Piper Sandler Comments on Vornado Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNO. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

VNO opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,647,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

