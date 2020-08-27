Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franks International in a report released on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Franks International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Franks International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FI. ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

FI stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franks International has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Franks International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Franks International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 236,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $510,118.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,841,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,667 shares of company stock worth $1,015,502. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Franks International by 193.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Franks International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franks International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franks International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franks International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.