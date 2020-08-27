Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $3.52. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 26,329 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.80 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $357.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -191.78%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.