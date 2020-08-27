PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 143.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Store Capital by 173.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,410,000 after buying an additional 7,819,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,661 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 106.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,218,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,809 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 75.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,880 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the first quarter valued at about $15,216,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

