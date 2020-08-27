PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 79,676 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUFG opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

