Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.99. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 715,787 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

