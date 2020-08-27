Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 6,062.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110,743 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of SITE Centers worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

