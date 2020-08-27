Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of IPG Photonics worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 124.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $156.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $184.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $2,133,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,790.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,243. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

