Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,185 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Home Bancshares worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 627.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.