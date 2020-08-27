Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $8.08 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 198,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 110.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $1,048,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,500,000 after acquiring an additional 798,815 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GO opened at $40.74 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $776,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,561.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,964 shares of company stock worth $16,241,952 in the last 90 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

