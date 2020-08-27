Proactis (LON:PHD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.12

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and traded as high as $38.30. Proactis shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,262,522 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Proactis in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

About Proactis (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

